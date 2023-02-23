Tampa City Council Candidate Forum leads to big turnout in South Tampa

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Nearly 200 people attended the South Tampa City Council Candidate Forum on Wednesday night.

In nearly three weeks, some new faces could be on Tampa City Council.

About 20 candidates attended the forum. The seats on the ballot include District 1, District 2, District 3, District 4 and District 6.

Mayor Jane Castor does not face an opponent on the ballot on March 7. Incumbent Luis Vera was reelected without anyone challenging him.

Connie Fernandez attended the forum. She was born and raised in Ybor City.

"We're worried about our seniors. We don't want to be able to not afford where we live," she said.

Other long-time residents also attended the packed forum.

"I want to get informed and see which candidate I want to pick and support. We have a great city here. Just go down on the river on the boat and see the amount of expansion," said Jim Wessman, a resident.

Early voting starts on February 27 through March 5. Election Day is on March 7. On Election Day, you must vote in the polling place assigned to your precinct.