Tampa Chick-fil-A's iconic Christmas light display returns Monday

If you've lived in Tampa for any amount of Christmases you have probably heard about the Chick-fil-A on Waters Avenue and their impressive light display. Starting Monday, it's back for another year!

The restaurant goes all out with Christmas lights strung all along the sides of the building and with decorations surrounding the drive-thru and parking lot.

If you thought their chicken sandwiches were magical before, just wait till you order one in this fun holiday atmosphere.

In addition to the lights, jolly old St. Nick himself will be making several appearances before Christmas.

The lights are on display from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday. This Chick-fil-A is located at 6299 W Waters Ave, Tampa, FL 33634.