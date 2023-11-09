Tampa business, MAS Global, working to recruit more women and Latinos into local tech industry

TAMPA, Fla. — While the technology industry is growing at a rapid pace nationwide, the diversity within that space isn’t following suit.

One Tampa Bay business owner is looking to change that.

“So very proud to represent women and Latinos,” said Monica Hernandez, founder and CEO of MAS Global Consulting.

Hernandez runs MAS Global, a business based in Tampa that helps companies in tech, data engineering and artificial intelligence.

“We do this with the power of diversity. So we’re right here in Tampa Bay. Our clients are in the US. We also have a strong presence in Columbia, my home country,” said Hernandez.

She told ABC Action News that MAS Global has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the US and one of the largest women-owned businesses in Tampa Bay.

Hernandez is now using her success to recruit other women and minorities into Tampa’s tech space.

“For us, purpose and profits can go together. One of our values is 'juntos somos mas,' which means together we are more. I truly believe that business leaders have that responsibility to impact their communities,” said Hernandez.

According to Dice, Tampa is one of the fastest-growing tech hubs for IT talent.

According to the Tampa Bay Economic Development Council, the information technology sector in Tampa Bay has experienced significant growth over the past five years.

However, recent data show only around 26% of women in the US work in tech.

That’s a number Hernandez is committed to increasing.

“I truly believe this can be a way to empower our communities and drive economic prosperity,” said Hernandez.

She’s helping women, Latinos, and other minorities get access to free technology education because she believes we’re in the middle of a technology revolution.

“10% of all hours worked in the US will be replaced by artificial intelligence by 2030. So, to me, some might be afraid of losing their jobs. I say, 'Hey women, hey Latinos, let’s get ahead of it. Let’s learn how we can be a part of that and make sure that this technology is being built in a way that can benefit all,'” said Hernandez.

She’s working to make sure that as Tampa’s tech industry is projected to grow, so does the diversity.

“We are a movement to truly empower women and Latinos and encourage everyone to know that technology is also for them,” said Hernandez.