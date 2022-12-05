Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans...in a food battle! Cuban sandwich vs. shrimp po' boy!

TAMPA, Fla. — Tonight's Monday Night Football game between the Bucs and the Saints is gonna be fun.

But when it comes to Tampa Bay vs. New Orleans, let's talk food over football for a second!

Specifically — and deliciously — which town has the better signature sandwich?

Our Cuban sandwich vs. their shrimp po' boy!

If you're Bryant Valdez, who's been making La Segunda Cuban bread and Cuban sandwiches for almost 40 years, it's no contest.

"Absolutely, the Cuban is better than the shrimp po' boy," he said. "The Cuban is the melting pot of sandwiches! The Cubans are represented by the bread and the pork. The ham is for the Spaniards. The salami represents the Italians. And the mustard and pickles are the Germans."

Over at Big Ray's Fish Camp in Tampa's Ballast Point neighborhood, Raymond "Nick" Cruz said the Cuban is a delicious sandwich for sure.

But the shrimp po' boy, French bread stuffed with shrimp and sauce and lettuce and tomato, might be the most beautiful sandwich around.

"I mean, look at this thing," he said while laughing. "Are we even having this discussion?"

So, who has the better signature sandwich? Cast your vote below: