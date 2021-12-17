Tampa Bay streamer hopes to raise money for Feeding Tampa Bay

A Tampa Bay gamer is hoping to give back to the community.

Nadia Amine plays Call of Duty and streams on the platform Twitch.

"I've been doing this I think since I was five years old, I used to play with my cousins. And I just used to always game but I just started recently streaming in January once COVID and all. I used to do acting before this. So then I needed — yeah, I couldn't get jobs, so I just started streaming, but I fell in love with it. So I stuck with it," explained Amine.

One day next week, she'll dedicate her stream to giving back. She usually streams from 8 a.m.- 3 p.m. every day.

However, on the 20 or 21, all the money she raises will go back to Feeding Tampa Bay.

"Especially during the holidays, we think about like what we want to like, give to other people, you know, like what our friends and family want, but we don't think about what other people need. So it's really important to, you know, emphasize on that, especially during the holidays," said Amine.

You can find her on Twitch by clicking here.

