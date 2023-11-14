Tampa Bay organizations highlight scholarship opportunities during National Scholarship Month

TAMPA, Fla. — It can be a daunting process figuring out how to pay for school, but local organizations and groups are teaming up to help students find scholarship opportunities, especially now, as November is National Scholarship Month.

Ask Blake High School senior Jeremiah La Fayette, and he'll tell you his dream school is the New England Conservatory.

"If not that, I also do want to go to Colburn," said La Fayette. "That's also a music school, and I would like to do a music performance."

While he applies for colleges, he's also looking at scholarships.

"If you get a really good scholarship somewhere, you can go to a very great college for like minimum price," said La Fayette.

He's not alone in looking at what funds are out there.

November marks National Scholarship Month, meant to help raise awareness about different scholarship opportunities.

"The scholarships here at Hillsborough Education Foundation are for Hillsborough County seniors," said Angie Anthony, the Director of Scholarships for the Hillsborough Education Foundation.

Anthony said each year, they give out about 200 scholarships valued at over $600,000, and she said this year is looking to be about the same.

"There's scholarships for those that are looking to attend a university, a two-year community college, a technical college, or a trade school. We have money for you," said Anthony. "It doesn't necessarily matter what your GPA is. There are scholarships that don't have a minimum GPA."

Anthony said they make it super easy with one application. Her biggest advice is to take that first step and apply.

"Our application is open now through January 31, but you've got that time coming up," said Anthony. "You've got Thanksgiving break and Christmas holiday break coming, so certainly put a little time aside that you can finish it over the break, and then you're done."

Aside from right in your community, there are also resources like Scholarships.com and ScholarshipOwl to help in your search.

"I'd recommend to start early as possible because the deadlines will sneak up on you very fast," said La Fayette.