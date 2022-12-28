Tampa Bay named best place to live in Florida by Forbes Advisor

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Tampa Bay, which comprises Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater, took the number one spot on Forbes Advisor's Best Places to Live in Florida 2022 list.

The article cited the area's beaches along the Gulf of Mexico, as well as its major sports teams, as just some of the many reasons why Tampa Bay came in the first place.

It also mentioned that while Tampa Bay offers everything needed for daily life, Miami and Orlando are only a few hours away.

Jacksonville took second place for its offering of "big city conveniences" yet relatively affordable living costs. Gainesville placed third for similar living costs as well as having a small population and low crime rate.

To read the full list, click here.