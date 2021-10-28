Tampa Bay musicians play tribute concert for Rolling Stones, Charlie Watts

TAMPA, Fla. — For over 40 years bands across Tampa Bay have performed on the iconic Skipper’s Smokehouse stage but on Thursday they are all going to be performing together to pay tribute to Charlie Watts and the Rolling Stones.

The legendary rock band will be performing at Raymond James Stadium Friday night.

“Everybody that’s playing music has been affected by The Stones,” said Brother Phil Esposito, lead singer of the Black Honkeys Band.

“Name a band that can sell out a stadium, that’s doing a stadium tour now,” said Tanner the drummer.

Every musician performing in the tribute show says time is one your side when it comes to reflecting about The Rolling Stones.

“I would play The Rolling Stones albums in the morning before I went to school and that’s how I learned to play,” said Jimmy James.

There will certainly be mixed emotions as they honor late drummer Charlie Watts.

“I remember hearing the drum beat and I’m like, ‘that’s the most amazing thing I’ve ever heard,” said Tanner.

All proceeds raised will go toward Gold Coast Greyhound Adoptions Gulf Coast Chapter, Watt’s favorite cause.

“We can’t always get want we want, as volunteers, fosters, greyhounds, but we always seem to find what we need,” said Somer Palmer, with Gold Coast.

“I think everybody wanted to jump on board, it’s Charlie Watts, it’s The Rolling Stones, we’re in,” said Cricket Larson with Skipper’s.

While inside Suite 16 Recording Studios, its only rock n roll, but they like it. The Tampa Bay based cover band, U.S. Stones, is rehearsing for an upcoming show.

“We try to embrace the moves, the looks, the sounds and really capsulate what the band is about because they are the greatest rock n roll band in the world,” said Eric Anderson, who plays Keith Richards in the band.

The U.S. Stones have been duck walking their way across the country for more than a decade.

“I think they are setting the bar for all musicians to keep playing until they can’t anymore,” said Doug Baird who plays Mick Jagger.

The Skippers’s show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $10. For more information, go to skipperssmokehouse.com.

