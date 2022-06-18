Tampa Bay Lightning hosts "Ride and Rally" on Thunder Alley

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning partnered with a non-profit organization to host the "Ride and Rally" around the city Friday evening.

They started at Thunder Alleygroup rode to Harbour Island and Ybor City before returning to Amalie Arena.

"The city and the local police department are generously shutting down the roads and we’re going on a 4-5 mile bike ride throughout the city just spreading Lightning cheer and having a great time," said Julius Tobin, Co-founder of onbikes.

Julius Tobin is the co-founder of onbikes, a non-profit organization that provides bikes to children in the foster care system. He brought along his 120-pound Great Dane for the fun.

"(They were) gracious enough to invite him on a Zamboni in game 4 versus the Rangers and you saw what happened from there. There are some rumors, he’s being called the good luck pup," said Tobin.

David Clary joined the bike ride with his 10-year-old son. He said it is a great way to get his son moving while showing their love for the Bolts.

"I wanted to get him out of the house and make sure we’re doing something fun on summer break and not just sitting around watching screen time. He’s a big Bolts fan, big Andrei Vasilevskiy fan. He likes doing anything Bolts," said David Clary.

Fans said they are excited for the Lightning to be in the Stanley Cup Final and hope for a repeat of last year.