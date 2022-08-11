Tampa Bay inflation remains in double-digits in July

TAMPA, Fla. — While much of the nation saw a break in inflation in July, only one metro area in the nation maintained a double-digit inflation rate...the Tampa, Florida.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, inflation in Tampa Bay settled at 11.2 percent in July, an increase of 1.3 percent from May 2022. Bloomberg News first reported on the double-digit inflation increase.

Looking deeper into the numbers shows almost every area of the Tampa Bay area economy saw prices jump by double-digits in July. Some of the largest spikes in prices included rent, food, and housing.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said food prices increased 7.7 percent overall in July, while prices for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs, rose by 12.2 percent year-over-year in July.

Housing costs increased by 13.6 overall while rent of "primary residence" jumped 14.9 percent. Household energy costs rose 20 percent in July, and prices for household furnishings and operations jumped 13.3 percent.

The BLS found that month-over-month prices showed all types of gasoline dropped 10.9 percent from June. Still, that small drop in fuel prices doesn't do much to chip away at the 42.7 percent overall rise in gas prices from July 2021.

If you were looking for areas of the local economy that performed well in the last month: education and communication (down 0.5%), fruits and vegetables (down 0.2%), and alcoholic beverages (up 1.0%).