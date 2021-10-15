Tampa Bay Heat offers sports, activities for homeschooled kids

BRANDON, Fla. — A longstanding home school group in Brandon is one of only three home school groups in the state that are part of the Florida High School Athletic Association.

The Tampa Bay Heat offers sports and other activities for kids who are home-schooled. They also provide other resources and classes for students.

The group, which is a nonprofit, start in 2010 and has grown over the years but especially in the last year during the pandemic.

"Once school started last year, and people were able to make choices about where they're going to put their kids, we just absolutely exploded," Teresa Manganello, President of Tampa Bay Heat said. "We had about 550 families in our organization last year, and we don't require people to actually join to come and do classes at the homeschool Resource Center. So there's many more that we're actually working with."

The nonprofit offers activities for kids as young as four and all the way up through high school age. They also hold homecomings and proms so kids don't miss out.

