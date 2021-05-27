Tampa Bay fathers and daughters star in new film premiering at Tampa Theatre

TAMPA — For the first time in over a year, the Tampa Theatre will be rolling out the red carpet. Their first world premiere film since the pandemic is set for next week and the people in the spotlight all call Tampa Bay home.

The premier is especially important for director Brett Culp. He grew up going to the Tampa Theatre on field trips. He remembers watching movies, dreaming one day it would be his own film on the marque in big bright lights.

“When they said yes I was so giddy about it, I was so excited, and now to be on number three here is amazing,” said Culp.

Culp’s latest documentary, "A Voice That Carries," is just in time for Father’s Day.

“It’s about the power that fathers have to make a positive difference in their daughter’s lives and really inspire them to make a positive impact in the world,” said Culp.

The film follows the everyday lives of five sets of dads and daughters in the Tampa Bay area.

“We actually challenged them to do new things together, to say things to each other they never said before, to engage in new ways and we watched the powerful journey that they went on together,” said Culp.

He said editing the film during the pandemic really put into perspective the importance of the work.

“Even when everything else goes away, our families, our connections, our closest, deepest relationships, they matter the most,” said Culp.

The world premiere is scheduled for June 3 at 7:30 p.m. Brett said you don’t have to be a father or a daughter to appreciate the message he’s trying to send.

“The idea of empowering young women today is such an important idea we all need to be part of that whether we are dads or not,” said Culp.

For tickets go to tampatheatre.com and for more information on Brett Culp and how you can watch the movie at home on Father’s Day go to www.brettculp.com.