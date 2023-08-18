Tampa Bay DJ suffers from heat exhaustion during 12-mile run on Courtney Campbell Causeway

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa Bay DJ suffered from heat exhaustion about six miles into his run on the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

Scott Tavlin is training for the Ironman Florida, a competition in Panama City in November.

He said he went for a run on a Sunday around noon. He was about six miles into his run when he started to get chills.

"I noticed I was getting chills on my shoulders. It was my neck and shoulders. I realized that I didn't have enough water on me, and that was symptom number one," said Tavlin.

Tavlin said as a Floridian, he is used to running in the heat of the day. He suffered chills, nausea, vomiting, and blurry vision.

"Those were all the symptoms coming together that made me realize you haven't experienced this before this way, more serious, and you need to take this very seriously," he said.

Tavlin said he could not return to his car, so he got to a pavilion and asked people for water and help.

"They were so generous. They gave me a cup of salt. I just started licking the salt, and I started drinking the water," he said. "They were so kind to give me water after water. They gave me packets of ice, and I was putting them on my neck, under my armpits, and they put out a fan."

Tavlin said he rested by the pavilion for at least an hour before his girlfriend arrived to pick him up.

"Born and raised in Florida. I love working out outside. It was the fact that I didn't prepare, the fact that I went into it thinking I knew how to handle this kind of element. I wasn't wearing a shirt. I didn't bring enough liquids with me," he said.

Tavlin shared his story so others may know about heat exhaustion and heat stroke symptoms.

"Immediately, when I posted this story, I got a message from a mom that was very thankful to see my story and know the symptoms to look out for. She caught her daughter going through the very same ones at a theme park the next day, and I knew in that moment, I was thankful that I shared that story," Tavlin said.

Doctors said athletes, people who work outside, the elderly, and people who cannot seek shelter are at a greater risk of heat-related illnesses.

"The people at the greatest risk are those that can’t seek shelter, or they have to be outside for jobs, but also those doing things like sports," said Dr. Max Baumgardner, the medical director for AdventHealth's Seminole County emergency rooms.

For symptoms of heat exhaustion, visit here.

Moffitt Cancer Center is also warning people about the signs of dehydration.