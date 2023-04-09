Tampa Bay Community Action Committee protests Florida's proposed six-week abortion ban

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — Dozens showed up in downtown Tampa Saturday afternoon with a loud and clear message: protect abortion rights.

Earlier this week, the Florida Senate passed SB300. Taylor Cook and others swiftly organized a protest to push back against the companion bill yet to receive a vote in the Florida House.

"It's basically an all-out abortion ban. They can say six weeks to soften the blow, but most people don't even realize that they're pregnant until four weeks if that. Not to mention how it disproportionately will affect black women, Latino women, and other women of color because of poverty rates, access to abortion access to needs," said Cook.

The bill makes abortion illegal after six weeks except for rape, incest, and fatal fetal conditions. In those circumstances, the limit is 15 weeks.

This bill isn't the only issue the protestors have. Chants and speeches also called out recent legislation and challenges related to various topics, as well as the arrests in Tallahassee earlier this week including Senator Lauren Book, and Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried.

"It's up to the people, the masses of the people. They work for us. I think DeSantis needs to be reminded of that. And I think our local politicians need to be reminded of that, that is at the end of the day up to the people," Cook said.

However, on the pro-life side, Lynda Bell praises the legislation. She's the President of Florida Right to Life.

"This is actually a victory for life and a victory for women and a victory for girls that are in a pregnant situation," Bell said.

Bell sees six weeks as enough time to detect and decide to have an abortion. She adds the money connected to the bill is important too.

"It sets $25 million of recurring funds aside every single year to help women in need to help women who just need stuff, who need help," she said.

The money goes into the hands of state-contracted pregnancy crisis centers. Democrats have pushed back on that; claiming the centers are one-sided, spread misinformation, and lack on-site medical professionals.

The bill has one more committee to clear before a vote.