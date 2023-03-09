Tampa Bay breast cancer survivors paddle against the world

TAMPA, Fla. — Next month a team of breast cancer survivors from across Tampa Bay will be traveling halfway around the world to compete in an international dragon boat festival.

The Pink Dragon Ladies of Tampa Bay are paddling up and down the Hillsborough River a couple of times a week to prepare for the festival in New Zealand. They say they want to win, but more importantly, they want to support each other and have a good time.

“It’s a lot of work. It's training, it’s technique, it’s trusting each other,” said Anita Ytuarte. “Dragon boating is the ultimate team sport because it’s all about being in perfect synchronization with each other.”

Ytuarte is among 28 Pink Dragon Ladies who will be racing against 240 teams from 30 different countries in the International Breast Cancer Paddlers Commission Dragon Boat Festival from April 10 through 16.

“Every day, I’m proud of these ladies. They have overcome something that has been horrific, and they come out shining, and I get goosebumps,” said coach Tessie Young.

Dragon Boat paddling has become a popular rehabilitation therapy for tens of thousands of people worldwide diagnosed with breast cancer.

“We’re all survivors, and we’ve all had those journeys, and we are still on those journeys, but it’s awesome to be together,” said Deena Holbrook.

“So much happens off the boat—when people are sick, when people have a diagnosis, when people are having a hard time with treatment—teammates rally and show up and support,” said Ytuarte.

During the past 19 years, these pink warriors have gained quite the reputation up and down the Hillsborough River.

“I think everybody knows us, people walk up and down the river walk, and they yell to the ladies, and they go, ‘Hey pinks!’ or ‘Go pinks!'" said Holbrook.

While there may only be 22 ladies in a boat, who and what they represent is impossible to count.

“Everyone in their life can think of a woman who has suffered from breast cancer, and we are always reminded of that, that we have the privilege of being on that boat,” said Lorraine Harbold.