Tampa Bay area woman joins team reviewing police response to Uvalde deadly school shooting

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa Bay area woman and former ABC Action News reporter has been named as one of the nine experts to review the law enforcement response to the deadly school shooting last month in Uvalde, Texas.

Laura McElroy, CEO of McElroy Media Group, along with the other experts, "will examine issues including policies, training, communications, deployment and incident command, tactics, and practices as they relate to preparing for and responding to active shooter events, as well as the post-incident response. It will also include a review of survivor and victim family support and resources."

McElroy was a spokesperson for the Tampa Police Department before setting up her own consultant group. According to her website, she helps police departments with their "best practices in crisis communication."

RECOMMENDED:



Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the critical incident review team on Wednesday. Per his announcement, "The goal of the review is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses; identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events; and provide a roadmap for community safety and engagement before, during, and after such incidents."

In addition to McElroy, the critical incident review, which will be led by the Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office), includes:

Chief Rick Braziel (retired), Sacramento, Calif.

Deputy Chief Gene Deisinger (retired), Virginia Tech, Va.

Director of Public Safety Frank Fernandez (retired), Coral Gables, Fla.

Albert Guarnieri, FBI Unit Chief.

Major Mark Lomax (retired), Pennsylvania State Police, Pa.

Sheriff John Mina, Orange County, Fla.

April Naturale, Assistant Vice President, Vibrant Emotional Health

Chief Kristen Ziman (retired), Aurora, Ill.

The COPS Office will release a final report at the completion of the group's comprehensive review.