Tampa Bay Area leaders and activists create youth programs, initiatives to curb gun violence

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa has had quite a few shootings over the last few weeks. But, believe it or not, gun violence in Tampa is down.

According to Tampa Police, there have been 160 shootings this year, compared to 172 this time last year. That’s good news, but many are concerned since most of the recent shootings involved teenagers or young kids.

The latest shooting happened Tuesday night in the McDonald’s parking lot on North Armenia Avenue. Police said a 16-year-old boy died.

Tampa Police Chief Mary O’Connor said a gun was found next to the victim. She also said the victim was a potential suspect in an armed robbery that detectives are currently investigating.

The previous shooting happened outside of Robinson High School on Oct. 14, when a 17-year-old girl was shot in the back of the head.

And a week before that, a man shot at a homeless family of five sleeping in their car. Three children, ages nine, four and three, were sleeping in the backseat at the time. One of the bullets grazed the head of the pregnant mother, who was asleep in the front seat next to her husband.

“It’s horrifying,” Maress Scott said. “So many kids still actively shooting each other to death.”

It’s personal for Scott.

“It’s one of the most horrible things you can hear as a parent,” he said. “Your kid didn’t make it.”

On Sept. 17, 2019, Scott’s son, Marquis, was shot and killed while riding his bike in St. Pete.

Scott decided to channel grief into his community. He started going into neighborhoods, asking young men to sign the Black St. Pete Pledge. In short, it asks the person who signs it to walk away from situations that could lead to violence.

"We go to the very people that everyone says can't be reached," Scott said. "And by the grace of God, these guys were very receptive. You're finding out they don't want to die, and they have concerns themselves."

In a short time, his organization has made some significant changes in the community. He said over 4,000 teens have signed the pledge.

“We want to reach all kids. We want them to know a gun is not how you solve problems," Scott said.

There are several other organizations across the Bay Area working to do the same. Like Derrick Brooks Charities Inc., which has several youth programs. They also host Stop the Violence classes for kids, where their parents can also sit in.

“We’re trying everything we can to prevent further increasing violence as it relates to young people,” Derrick Brooks Charities executive director Darrell Daniels said.

There are dozens of other youth outreach programs across the Bay Area.