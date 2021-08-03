Watch
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Tampa Bay area high school band camps are marching and playing again

Freshmen and sophomores have to learn fast
items.[0].image.alt
Sean Daly
band pic jpeg.jpg
Posted at 4:28 AM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 04:28:12-04

LUTZ, Fla. — Daniel "Chip" Wood is a man who usually expects his marching bands to be among the best in Tampa Bay.

But this year, as he leads Steinbrenner High School's Marching Warrior Brigade, the teacher's expectations are different.

The pandemic wreaked havoc on marching bands, too.

"These kids have not had a regular band camp since the fall of 2019," says Wood. "About half the band program has not partaken in a normal marching band year."

For freshmen and sophomore band members are strangers in strange musical lands. They'll have to learn fast how to be part of a marching musical ensemble.

But that's what band camp is for. It allows members to shake off the rust and get in a groove.

With little more than a week before the first day of class, school gymnasiums, cafeterias and fields are filled with music.

Sophia, a senior member of Steinbrenner's talented colorguard, says this band camp is tough but also pretty sweet.

"So this year, they're throwing all this stuff at us, and it just feels like back to normal," she says. "It's fun, and there's a lot of bonding, and it's pretty great actually."

For a schedule of the Steinbrenner Marching Warrior Brigade's upcoming performances, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.