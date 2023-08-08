Tampa barber gives back to hometown with free back-to-school haircuts

TAMPA, Fla. — There are lots of new things students enjoy having when it comes to going back to school, like shoes, backpacks, clothes and often a fresh haircut.

However, when you add it all up, it can be expensive. So one Tampa barber shop dedicated their time and talent to local families.

It’s a full circle moment for Davis Nguyen, owner of New Generation Barber Shop.

“So we started this because it’s something I always wanted to do for the community. It feels so good to be able to give back to the community that I grew up in,” said Nguyen, who was offering free haircuts to students of all ages throughout the day Monday

It wasn’t that long ago Davis was sitting in the chair, getting a new look, before returning to class at Robinson High School, and now a decade later, it’s Davis doing the cutting, and it’s a fellow Fighting Knight in the chair.

“We’re more than just a barber shop. We’re a cornerstone of the community. We are all we have here, we’re south of Gandy and we’re a family here,” said Davis.

This is the third year that New Generation has held this event. Along with a free haircut, students were also given new backpacks and school supplies, thanks to community donations.

“I know for myself I have three kids, it’s a lot, so it’s almost like taking a loan out to go back to school,” said mother Amanda McFann.

“The fact that he’s doing it for free and for as many people as he possibly can, I think that’s like beyond amazing it’s a blessing for real,” said another mom.

Davis believes looking good and feeling good often lead to good grades.

“It gives them confidence. Confidence is key,” said Davis.

“I want to look my very best on the first day of school,” said student Javiel Alvarado, one of about 100 kids to receive free haircuts.

Every student seemed to have their own special request.

“It’s not always an easy haircut. My man right here is getting a makeover, getting everything chopped off,” said Antonio Ramirez, one of several barbers to dedicate their time and talents to the cause.

These barbers said the only payment they are looking for in return is a big smile and sometimes even a hug.

“Reaction is great, like they are so happy, they are so genuine, they are so loving. I’ve seen a lot of them grow up, and for them to come back and be like, ‘Hey man, you remember me? You remember me?’ and I do,” said Davis.