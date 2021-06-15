Tampa Barber creating lasting friendships with dozens of Buccaneer players

TAMPA, Fla. — He's called the unofficial barber of the Tampa Bay Bucs. Gary Thomas has cut hair for dozens of players over the years.

"It's very important to look good, feel good, play good; that's the number one motto in the league, you know," said retired Buccaneer's wide receiver, Louis Murphy.

Murphy says it's like having an extra edge when you take the field after a Thomas haircut.

"One of the guys I cut, he got a touchdown, and he threw a thumbs up, and me and him knew what it meant, that haircut got that touchdown, so that was great," said Thomas.

More than 100 pro-athletes have sat in Thomas' chair over the past five years.

However, they aren't just getting a haircut; they're receiving a lesson in life.

"Like your one wise uncle that's like a therapist that can help you through all life's obstacles," said Murphy.

"I give them advice, give them guidance, give them wisdom from what I learned in my life," said Thomas.

Moving from Jamaica to the United States at age 17, Thomas has gone through his share of challenges.

"I slept in the car and did barbering at the same time and saved up some money, but the toughest thing I've ever had to undergo is running a business during the time of a pandemic," said Thomas.

Thomas refused to give up; he knew those signed jerseys hanging on the walls of his barbershop, G Cuts Barber Lounge, just didn't come from clients; they came from friends.

"It's big man, they want to see me grow, and they believe in me," said Thomas.

Murphy says every pro-athlete needs to have a guy like Gary in their corner.

"I was down with a torn ACL and I didn't want to get a haircut, and he's coming to my house saying you are going to get a haircut, you're going to work out," said Murphy.

Thomas now has his sights set on working with these athletes to give back to the community, especially children in need.

For more information on Thomas and G Cuts, call 813-269-2887.