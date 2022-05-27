Tampa bakery enjoying lightning's sweet run of success

TAMPA — For most bakeries, this is a busy time of year when it comes to weddings and graduations. But at one Tampa pastry shop, they are getting requests for a whole different kind of party, Lighting hockey.

Nina and Mario Torres, of Cakes Plus, have had to order a lot more blue icing over the past few months to keep up with the sweet success of the team and demand from their fans.

They founded Cakes Plus back in 1992, it just so happens, that’s also the same year The Tampa Bay Lightning played their first game.

“I kind of feel we are almost like the Lighting, I remember them at the Florida State Fairgrounds, watching games there, starting from literally barely anyone showing up, and same here, we started small,” said Mario.

Now here they are, 30 years later, the team and bakery, intertwined with popularity. Their orders have consisted of everything from jerseys with their last names and their age on them, to pucks, sticks, skates, and of course Stanley Cups.

“You literally name it, your imagination is the limits,” said Mario.

They even made a Lightning-themed cake for Phil Esposito’s 80th birthday.

For Mario and his mother Nina it’s always been a family business and it’s Tampa families that appreciate their creativity the most.

“I just love to see the kids' smiles as soon as they taste it like, ‘what did I just taste,’” said Mario.

From the chocolate-covered thunders sticks, to the blue velvet cake, you never know what you’ll find in the display case next. Mario said winning one more cup would be the icing on the cake.