Tampa athlete and mom is making 2024 the year of recovery

TAMPA, Fla. — One of the most common New Year's resolutions is to get in shape, but what if you can’t work out because of past injuries? Well, there's a personal trainer in Tampa who is making 2024 the year of recovery.

“So if you're injured, and you're feeling hopeless, and you’re just in a funk, do not give up. There is hope,” said Mia Lanz.

Lanz knows what it’s like to suffer an injury. As a personal trainer, bodybuilder and WWE actress, she’s experienced her fair share.

“Three bulging disks in my neck, a herniation in my lumbar, I threw my back out three times,” said Lanz.

However, this 42-year-old mother of two continues to push on—just call it Mia Motivation.

“So my name is Mia and I broke it down to M is for Motivation, I is for Inspiration, A is for accountability,” said Lanz.

Whether you’re a retired major league baseball player or a Tampa mom, Lanz has a recovery method that's designed just for you.

“So I can connect with busy moms being one myself and with athletes being one too,” said Lanz.

Lanz equates recovery to a simple quality of life.

“Now a lot of people are realizing how important recovery is to stay functioning, to be on top, to stay in the day-to-day activities, to chase their kids around, to go to work, to even get out of bed,” she said.

Lanz combines her own experience and training with the latest in technology, like the Neu X Pro.

“This machine will allow you to work three to five times harder than what you can work, so I can literally have a mom doing five-pound dumbbells, but she is actually feeling like she is doing 25,” said Lanz.

Lanz wants every client to feel like they aren’t just visiting a trainer, but a friend, which is why Mia Motivation is based right out of her own home.

“I call this my sanctuary. When somebody walks in, I want them to feel some type of way, I want them to feel relaxed, I want them to feel safe,” said Lanz. “There are things that may come up to me that need to be said, and I’ve had clients cry to me on the spot because they heard words from me that they didn’t hear from someone else.”

More powerful than the equipment or the workout is the passion she delivers to each client.

“The best coaches are the ones that care the most. The same goes for trainers,” said client Matthew Joyce.

“Recovery right now, to me, is more important than any other component. In order to get you back to where you want to be, where you used to be, or even to a level that you always wanted to be but couldn’t reach,” Lanz said.

