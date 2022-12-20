Tampa Airport prepared for busy two weeks, and travelers should expect long lines

TAMPA, Fla. — Travelers are expected to pack Tampa International Airport over the next two weeks, and that means passengers should pack a lot of patience over the holidays.

Emily Nipps, the spokesperson for the airport, said they expect 70,000 to 80,000 passengers a day.

“Christmas break is usually a very, very busy time for us,” Nipps said. “But we are ready and feel really good about holiday travel this year.”

According to Nipps, The airport is fully staffed and prepared for around 1 million passengers between now and January.

“We had a really successful Thanksgiving period where we didn’t see a lot of delays. We didn’t see a lot of issues, and we’re hoping we have the same thing during Christmas,” said Nipps.

Still, you can expect longer lines and wait times at TSA checkpoints, more congestion in and out of the airport, and parking spaces will be at a premium.

“Our parking is going to be very tight. Just like Thanksgiving, we’re going to have some days where we’re very full in our parking garages; it’s going to be hard to find a space,” said Nipps.

Nipps said you should utilize the Blue Express Curb if you don’t have to check your luggage. It’s new, and she said it would save you time. She said you could also book your parking online to save money and guarantee a parking spot.

While TIA officials are feeling good about travel on their end, the Northeast and the Midwest are bracing for heavy winter storms. And since several hubs will be in the path of those storms, it could impact flights in Tampa.

“Everyone who is traveling around the holidays should keep an eye on the weather,” Nipps said. “Even if it’s nice and sunny here, it can be storming somewhere else and that can sometimes hold up some flights here.”