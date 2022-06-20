Tampa affordable housing project already putting some families in homes

TAMPA, Fla. — The city of Tampa and Mayor Jane Castor said Monday they are making headway on a goal to create 10,000 affordable homes by 2027.

“That is our number one focus right now,” Mayor Castor said. “As we know housing is a crisis.”

The city launched Tampa’s Infill Housing Program just less than a year ago. The city’s Housing and Community Development division awarded 15 vacant, city-owned residential lots to 11 local developers and non-profits through a digital lottery process. Two lots were large enough to split, allowing the creation of 17 affordable single-family homes.

The first of those homes are built by Randy Randolph at 1609 E. Idell Street. It’s the house the city unveiled Monday, with the new owners there.

“It gives you so much pride,” said Velina Glass.

She and her son Chris will be moving in the house in August. It’s the first home they’ve ever owned.

“I never thought i would be able to get a house this beautiful,” she said.

The house is 1,250 sq. ft. with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a two-car garage, and more. Most importantly for them, it’s all theirs.

“That’s all I can say is blessed,” said Glass

The last couple of years have been hard for them. They’ve had to move several times, because the cost of rent keeps going up.

“As a renter, you lose your dignity,” she said. “People invade your space. They control your finances. But once you’re a homeowner, you are captain of your ship once again.”

For the Glass family, and others like them, it gives this dignity and something to call their very own.

“It’s been an incredibly successful process,” Mayor Castor said. “We are already on to our infill phase three project.”

To find out more about the program and to find out how to apply, click here.