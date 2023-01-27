Take a walk-through past Gasparilla's at the Henry Plant Museum

TAMPA, Fla. — There is a story on every wall at the Henry Plant Museum on the University of Tampa campus. Right now, it is running the annual “Gasparilla: A Tampa Tradition” exhibit.

“Gasparilla and Tampa really go hand and hand. The celebration started all the way back in 1904 in this building. It was the Tampa Bay Hotel at the time. So that is why we do an exhibit on the history of it and how it has changed over the last 120 years,” explained Lindsay Huban, the Museum Interim Director.

Huban took ABC Action News on a journey through time. The main focus of this year's exhibit is the parades. There are photos from past celebrations when pirates would invade the city on horseback, to your traditional invasion by boat and even some out-of-this-world floats.

“This one is one of my favorites with the big fish. This is a 1922 image that is new this year that we are just displaying this year. We have not had it out in past years,” said Huban.

There's also a collection of jewels and crowns, including the one worn by the first Gasparilla queen. And the story behind this design is something you cannot make up.

“We have the crown from 1904 that was created the night before the coronation. Believe it or not, it's made of cardboard that is painted, and then they used hairpins and dress pins to attach fake jewels and pearls to it. So, it looks very beautiful today, so you would never know it was made of cardboard,” explained Huban.

But the highlight of this exhibit is the three dresses, all designed by Anne Lowe. She is the first internationally recognized African American fashion designer. She is most famously known for designing Jacqueline Onassis’s wedding dress when she married President Kennedy.

“The three dresses we have are two of the earliest known designs that remain. And the third from 1957 just returned to us. We loaned it to the metropolitan museum of art in New York last year. So, we are thrilled to have them back, they are gorgeous pieces and something you are not going to see anywhere else,” explained Huban.

Although this exhibit is held every year, Huban said there's always new treasures to discover from Gasparilla's past.

“We change out the items that are on display, so I think I have a different favorite every year,” said Huban.

The Gasparilla exhibit runs until March 5 at the Henry Plant Museum. You can learn more about the exhibit here.