Take a stick, leave a stick: Dog Library unites Davis Island neighbors

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — We've all seen those free community libraries where you take a book, leave a book. Well, a homeowner in Davis Island decided to create one for dogs, but instead of books, you take a stick, leave a stick.

Rachel Ammons and her dog Dexter are always eager to see what new sticks may have arrived since their last visit to the Dog Library in Tammy Correa's front yard.

"We walk around the island often, and he loves to stop here at Ms. Tammy's house," said Ammons.

Correa created the library for two main reasons, she's a dog lover, and it's a great way to meet her neighbors.

"When they are walking their dogs by, they actually break free and run up to the door, and the neighbor is like, 'I'm so sorry, I'm so sorry,' and I'm like, 'no, that's great, I'm glad they love me,'" said Correa.

"Just met some of these folks here, and it's incredible camaraderie; it really is friendship," said dog owner Ken Belsley.

Yet, you might be surprised to learn that Correa doesn't even own a dog.

"I'm a disabled veteran, and it's just therapeutic for me as well," said Correa.

Some dogs are quick to select, while others spend their time browsing.

Correa is always looking for the perfect length, width, and bark when adding to her collection. She even gets sticks imported from off the island.

"So my friends who live out in the country, after a storm, they just go out in the woods, and they bring me their sticks because they're sticks you just can't find in the local neighborhood," said Correa.

Correa even puts up lights and expands library hours for that late evening dog walks.

She said she's already inspired more dog libraries around Tampa Bay.