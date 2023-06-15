Swimming not recommended at Ben T. Davis Beach over high bacteria levels

The health department in Hillsborough County is advising people not to swim at Ben T. Davis Beach after sampling showed high levels of bacteria.

According to the department, samples taken were above the threshold for enterococci bacteria, which is an indication of fecal pollution. The beach will be re-sampled in a week.

According to a press release, the department tests coastal beach water at nine sites every two weeks and has been since August 2000 and weekly since August 2002 through the Health Beaches Monitoring Program.

Health officials said enterococci bacteria normally inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals. The high levels found at Ben T. Davis could be from stormwater runoff, pets and wildlife and human sewage, the health department said.

According to the EPA, which sets the beach action value that determines if an advisory is issued at a beach or not, enterococci bacteria can make swimmers sick. Other potential health effects can include diseases of the skin, eyes, ears and respiratory tract.

Click here for more information on the samples taken at Ben T. Davis or to see the levels of enterococci bacteria at other Hillsborough County beaches.