Watch
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Suspect taken to hospital after officer-involved shooting in Tampa

items.[0].image.alt
WFTS
police lights generic.png
Posted at 11:25 PM, Jul 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-04 23:25:59-04

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Sunday night.

Police said officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of Temple St. in reference to a fight. It was also reported one person was armed with a gun.

When an officer arrived, a foot pursuit began. Seconds later, the officer called out "shots fired" over the radio, police said.

The suspect was struck and officers immediately began CPR. The suspect was taken to a local hospital where the condition is unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates on ABC Action News

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News and Weather 24/7, wherever you stream TV. Download the FREE ABC Action News Channel.