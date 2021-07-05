Suspect taken to hospital after officer-involved shooting in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Sunday night.

Police said officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of Temple St. in reference to a fight. It was also reported one person was armed with a gun.

When an officer arrived, a foot pursuit began. Seconds later, the officer called out "shots fired" over the radio, police said.

The suspect was struck and officers immediately began CPR. The suspect was taken to a local hospital where the condition is unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates on ABC Action News