Suspect pointing gun at deputies shot multiple times: HCSO

DOVER, Fla. — An April 20 shooting in Hillsborough County led to a deputy-involved shooting in Dover Monday afternoon.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, the suspect, Dwayne Davis, 35, got into a fight with a relative about work they had finished and who deserved the most money for it. That's when HCSO said Davis shot the relative in the leg.

As deputies were working in the community Monday, they were told Davis was in the area. That's when the HCSO said deputies closed in their search and approached the home of the wanted suspect's girlfriend.

The girlfriend allegedly told deputies she didn't know if Davis was in a shed near the home. HCSO said deputies had reasonable suspicion to enter the shed immediately but decided to knock and announced themselves multiple times.

With no one inside answering, deputies, along a K-9 deputy, cut the lock and entered the shed. The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said the K-9 alerted them to an area with blankets and started pulling at the area.

That's when HCSO said Davis sat up and pointed a gun at the deputies. Neither deputy shot at that point, Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

Davis, according to Sheriff Chronister, then dropped the gun and raised his hands. That's when Chronister said Davis turned around and reached for a weapon— either the gun he had surrendered or an AR-15 with double magazines in it.

That's when deputies fired and hit Davis several times in the torso, Chronister said. Neither deputy involved had any previous record of using deadly force, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

Davis was taken to Tampa General Hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

"His girlfriend who was the one not being completely forthright and because of that some deputies could have lost their lives today," Chronister said. "Fortunately that didn’t happen."

Chronister said neither deputy inside the shed, nor anyone else at the scene was injured during the shooting.