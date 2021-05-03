Suspect fled after he ran stop sign, crashed into vehicle in Tampa, police say

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police are searching for a juvenile who they said stole a vehicle and ran away from the area after crashing into another vehicle Monday afternoon.

Police said around 3:54 p.m., officers spotted a stolen 2013 Hyundai Genesis and the driver fled at a high rate of speed.

Officers did not engage in a pursuit, however, the Hyundai Genesis ran through a stop sign and struck a 2005 Jeep Liberty in the intersection of E. 26th Ave and N. 28th St., causing it to flip.

Officers said the driver of the Genesis ran away from the area. They described the driver as a Black male juvenile.

The Jeep had a driver, a passenger and a young child inside. The passenger was ejected and under the overturned Jeep, police said.

Police were joined by Good Samaritans and helped the driver and the child.

They also worked with officers to lift the Jeep and free the passenger from under the Jeep. She was transported to a local hospital with not life-threatening injuries.

The driver and the young child were not injured, police said.

Officers quickly established a perimeter trying to find the suspect who left and they have not found him yet.

Police said it is early in the investigation and detectives are working to identify the driver of the stolen Genesis.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-TIPS.

