Survivors of deadly Lithia fire need community's help, family members say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Three-year-old Elijah Lopez held his grandfather’s hand as he returned to the place where three of his family members lost their lives and he and his mother nearly lost theirs.

There — on the charred steps of a badly burned mobile home off Pritcher Road in Lithia — a memorial of flowers, teddy bears, and candles grows.

As Elijah and his grandfather paid their respects there, Suzette Peña was almost at a loss for words.

“I try not to cry, you know, show my family I’m strong for them,” she said. “Twenty-four hours still hasn’t clicked in.”

Monday afternoon, around 1 p.m., an intense fire quickly consumed the mobile home as five family members, including Elijah, rested inside.

According to family members, Elijah woke his mother — Veronica Bermudez — to alert her of the blaze.

WFTS

Thanks to the wake-up call, Bermudez got herself and the three-year-old out safely and thought her husband and two other kids were right behind her.

However, they did not get out.

Her husband and the children’s father — 22-year-old Angel Lopez, Sr. — and their other two children — 5-year-old Angel Lopez, Jr. and 14-month-old Harmony Lopez — died in the blaze.

In a Monday news conference, Sheriff Chad Chronister said first responders did all they could, but the fire was too intense.

“The blaze took over the residence — the mobile home — so fast that no one could have done anything more than was done here today," he said.

Tuesday night, dozens gathered for a vigil outside what’s left of the home, which is now wrapped in yellow caution tape.

Friends, strangers, and family members lit candles and paid their respects at what was left of the home. They also offered some comfort to little Elijah.

Peña said Elijah and his mom will need a lot more comfort and more help since the fire not only devastated their family but it also destroyed virtually everything they own.

“They need help like if they were a newborn and came into this world with nothing,” Peña said. “We’ve gone through other family deaths, but something like this — never.”

You can find the family’s online fundraiser at this link.

Additionally, the family is planning a car wash to help bring in more donations to help Bermudez and Elijah.

The car wash will be held on April 23 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the O’Reilly Auto Parts at 1704 James L Redman Pkwy in Plant City.