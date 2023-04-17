2 children and 1 adult dead, 2 others hospitalized after fire in Lithia: HCSO

LITHIA, Fla. — One adult and two kids are dead after a structure fire in Lithia Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out in a residential structure near the 8600 block of Pritcher Road.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue and Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said that a second adult and third child were transported in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

