Survivors, family members and caregivers walk to end colon cancer this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. — Colon Cancer is the third most common form of cancer among men and women, according to the CDC. It’s a disease that hits way too close to home for many families living right here in the Tampa Bay area.

So this Saturday survivors, family members and care workers are getting together at Al Lopez Park in Tampa for The Walk To End Colon Cancer.

“Every single day when I wake up I try to do a jog and mentally on the jog I’m thanking God every day that I’m here,” said Tara Polk

Polk is slowing down that jog to a nice stroll this weekend. She was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016.

“The overall goals are to raise awareness about this disease and to raise funds for the Colorectal Cancer Alliance so we can end this disease in our lifetime,” said Polk.

She plans to bring her Wonder Woman action figure along on the 5K, her superpowers helped Polk to the title of being cancer-free.

“One of my best friends gave me Wonder Woman at the beginning of my journey and she came with me to every treatment, she came with me to my surgeries, and it made me laugh, it connected me to my nurses,” said Polk.

The walk will not only recognize survivors but remember loved ones lost to the disease, like Brain Penta. His wife Brandy will be walking in his honor.

“What it did was encourage me to get out there and help provide awareness and speak on the symptoms of colon cancer,” said Penta. “For me I feel like when we get together and do these walks it’s about camaraderie, it’s about coming together with people who know your story, who have been a part of your story.”

The walk starts at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Their goal is to raise $50,000. For more information check their website here.

“If I can prevent one person from having to go through what I went through it would be worth it,” said Polk.