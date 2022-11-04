Superheroes with chronic illnesses star in Tampa-born comics series for children

TAMPA, Fla. — Pathway is a superhero with elite fighting skills who also has cystic fibrosis.

Center Ice is a young man with brain cancer who turns into a crime fighter for quick bursts of time and energy.

These medically minded Avengers are Heroes 4 Causes, superheroes for kids of all ages who struggle with chronic illness.

An upcoming story will involve a brother and sister who have Type 1 diabetes.

"Growing up, I loved comic books, but I never had a superhero I could really relate to," said Jeremiah Stemple about his own origin story creating Heroes 4 Causes.

First and foremost, Stemple has cystic fibrosis.

"One of the things about being chronically ill that most people don't understand is that you grow up very lonely because you don't have anyone who feels like you do," he said. "I wanted to give kids a hero who would help with that."

This Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Yancy Street Comics South, located at 13944 West Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa, Stemple and his team of artists and inkers will sign free copies of Heroes 4 Causes comics.

Donations will be accepted, so Heroes 4 Causes can keep printing and creating new issues and heroes.

Heroes 4 Causes comics can also be purchased online right here. Proceeds go to various charities helping kids deal with their illnesses.