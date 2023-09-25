Super art exhibit at University of Tampa celebrates history of comic books

A super-sized art exhibition at the University of Tampa celebrates the colorful history of comic books.

Free to the public at the Scarfone/Hartley Gallery, the vibrant show is titled "Zooming Superheroes: From Dyes to DPI: The Visual and Technological Evolution of Comic Books Color Printing."

That may sound intense, but the show is A LOT of fun, blending art and science in a fully interactive whizbang way.

Kids of all ages can read tales of Hulk and Spidey, closely examine the creation of classics through the years, and even create their own comic books.

Thanks to a private donor, curator Jocelyn Boigenzahn was able to adorn the spacious walls of the beautiful gallery with a joyfully dizzying blend of comic book covers, primers in printing and more.

"We want people to really get into how comic books are part of our culture," she said. "This is a wonderful example of contemporary art really being reachable."

The exhibition runs through Friday, Oct. 6.