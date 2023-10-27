Students and teachers at Florida school shave heads for pediatric cancer

TAMPA, Fla. — Shaving your head never felt so good for students and teachers at The Academy of the Holy Names because it’s for such a good cause: pediatric cancer.

This is the seventh year the school has been putting on its annual Chain Reaction fundraiser. It all started when one of their own, Cailin Cannella, was diagnosed with cancer.

“So my sister Cailin, she was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma on her 13th birthday in 2016,” said senior Ashlin Cannella.

Cailin died one year later. Ashlin was only 11 years old at the time. She said her big sister meant everything to her.

“She was the sweetest person ever. I never heard her talk badly about anybody. She liked everybody, she was friends with everybody, she cared for every single person, she always had a smile on her face,” said Ashlin.

Ashlin wanted to honor her sister by doing something impactful but, at the same time, hilarious.

“My big passion of mine is raising awareness for pediatric cancer and keeping my sister’s legacy alive. I just love that I’ve been able to do this,” said Ashlin. “These kids are having fun, and that’s just an amazing way to bring the community together.”

The haircuts were made possible thanks to the women of Great Clips in Hyde Park.

Most of the current students participating in the event never got to meet Cailin, but almost all of them know someone who has battled cancer.

“The main reason I did it was because I had three people in my family die of cancer so I wanted to do it in honor of them,” said student Hagan Jackson, who shaved his head.

The festivities got even crazier when the pies started flying, allowing them to reach $15,000 in total donations.

Even after Ashlin graduates, she knows this fundraiser will continue for years to come.

“I hope my sister would be proud of me and everyone else at this event, she’ll think that I turned what she went through into something that can be positive for other people,” said Ashlin.