Street racing operation "Trick No Treats" leads to multiple arrests in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office (HCSO), in collaboration with the Tampa Police Department (TPD), initiated an operation named "Trick No Treats" to put a stop to illegal street takeovers and dangerous racing meets on Friday.

Authorities were able to disperse a large gathering of street takeover violators who had blocked off the intersection of North Obrien Street and West Laurel Street in all four directions of oncoming traffic.

The results of the operation are as follows:



Traffic stops:25

Citation: 25

Warnings: 10

Arrests: 10 ranging from DUI to felony fleeing and child endangerment

Impounded vehicles with 30-day hold: 4

Additionally, during one arrest, a fully loaded ghost handgun was discovered.

"Last night's operation vividly demonstrates the perils of illegal street takeovers, endangering not just the reckless participants but also the innocent bystanders," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We will not stand for this type of menacing behavior in our county, which is why I am beyond proud of our team, who all displayed extraordinary dedication, swiftly intervening to stop these illegal activities.

HCSO asks that if you see or know of a street-racing event, please contact (813) 247-8200.