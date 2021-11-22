Watch
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Straz Center's Patel Conservatory puts modern spin on Hans Christian Andersen's 'The Little Match Girl'

Student production will also help local charities
items.[0].image.alt
Sean Daly
match pic.png
Posted at 4:52 AM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 04:52:49-05

TAMPA, Fla. — The student actors at the Straz Center's Patel Conservatory are putting a poignant modern twist on Hans Christian Andersen's holiday classic "The Little Match Girl."

Performances begin Dec. 2. Tickets start at $47.50.

In this version, the orphaned street urchin meets a well-heeled runaway, both learning from each other.

Ticketholders to the performance will also have a chance to donate to Metropolitan Ministries and find out more about the Heart Gallery of Tampa's foster child program.

For more information, go here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Take the Red Kettle Challenge and Help Those in Need This Holiday Season