Straz Center's Patel Conservatory puts modern spin on Hans Christian Andersen's 'The Little Match Girl'

TAMPA, Fla. — The student actors at the Straz Center's Patel Conservatory are putting a poignant modern twist on Hans Christian Andersen's holiday classic "The Little Match Girl."

Performances begin Dec. 2. Tickets start at $47.50.

In this version, the orphaned street urchin meets a well-heeled runaway, both learning from each other.

Ticketholders to the performance will also have a chance to donate to Metropolitan Ministries and find out more about the Heart Gallery of Tampa's foster child program.

