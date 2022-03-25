Watch
Stone Soup Company in Ybor promises eclectic menu

Posted at 5:22 AM, Mar 25, 2022
Right on 7th Avenue, you'll find the Stone Soup Company. It was once named the home of the best Cuban in Tampa Bay.

In general, the food is eclectic.

The owner Ilya Goldberg is Belarusian so expect to find some sauerkraut on the menu, but also Greek, and American.

The restaurant also makes sure to give back to the community, donating soup whenever they get the chance.

"We just want to give back and make sure that people know that when they eat here, we're responsible with what they're eating and with the waste and with, you know, things that we can't use," Goldberg said. "And so to me, food is more coming from Eastern Europe and parents coming after the war. You know, food is more of a resource rather than just a commodity."

