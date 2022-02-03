Stewart Middle Magnet School receives $52,000 grant for nationally recognized aerospace program

TAMPA, Fla. — Emery Wynne's future is out of this world.

The 8th grader at Tampa's Stewart Middle Magnet School would like to be an engineer, maybe aerospace, maybe environmental.

Or maybe she'll be an astronaut.

She's certainly at the right school to realize her high-flying dreams.

"It's pretty awesome," says Emery of Stewart Middle Magnet School, which is is nationally recognized for its top-flight space and STEM programs.

Here you'll find space shuttle flight simulators, a robotics lab, visits from astronauts, calls from the International Space Station and much more.

And things are about to get even better here.

The school just received a $52,000 grant from the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space, allowing them to create a digital library for students and host an expanded space camp.

Stewart was the only K-12 program in the world to receive this grant.

"We're super excited because we know the school is going to be able to do crazy-cool things with [the money}," says Emery. "And the next generation will benefit from it too, and that's just awesome."