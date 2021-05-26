Steinbrenner High senior takes a long-awaited walk across the stage

LUTZ, Fla. — Steinbrenner High School senior Christoffer Camacho has overcome so much in his young life and Wednesday, he took a long-awaited step in his academic career.

Camacho battles cerebral palsy and has been wheelchair-bound his entire life. He made it his life goal to be able to walk across the stage to receive his diploma. But to do so, he spent years working hard in physical therapy to get the strength to make the journey across the stage.

Christoffer had kept his plans secret from his classmates until the moment his name was called to receive his diploma. That’s when all of the work at home, in the classroom, and with physical therapy paid off. Camacho confidently walked across the stage to a loud ovation from the gathered crowd and received his high school diploma.

“I wasn’t nervous at all,” Christoffer said of his inspiring walk. “But when I got up there, it was like an adrenaline rush hearing everybody clap and go nuts.”

Congratulations to Christoffer for his accomplishment and for being an inspiration. Congratulations as well to all of this year’s graduates!