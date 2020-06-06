State troopers help deliver baby girl in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. -- A group of Florida Highway Patrol troopers are being credited for their heroic actions after they helped deliver a baby girl.

State troopers responded to a call in downtown Tampa on Friday afternoon as a mom was about to welcome the baby into the world.

FHP explained on social media that state troopers shielded the car with raincoats and gave the family a special escort while they were taken to the hospital.

While officials did not share the baby girl's name, we congratulate the family on a day they'll never forget!