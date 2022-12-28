Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

'Stanley the Snowman' comic book series created by Tampa artist for his daughters

Austin Janowsky has worked for Disney, Universal, NASCAR
Stanley the Snowman, a magical frozen fella with a young girl sidekick, was born from bickering. Tampa artist Austin Janowsky's three daughters were quarreling on Christmas morning: who had more gifts, who had better gifts. "That's really how it started," Janowsky said with a smile.
Stanley the Snowman
Posted at 5:37 AM, Dec 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-28 06:28:20-05

Stanley the Snowman, a magical frozen fella with a young girl sidekick, was born from bickering.

Tampa artist Austin Janowsky's three daughters were quarreling on Christmas morning: who had more gifts, who had better gifts.

"That's really how it started," Janowsky said with a smile.

Janowsky, who's worked for Disney, Universal, NASCAR and more, created a holiday story where family, tradition and merry magic trump crass commercialism. Less fighting, more sisterly love.

The "Stanley the Snowman" series is published by Florida's own Scout Comics.

"I'm a creative person," Janowsky said. "I love telling stories."

Inspired to write comics after falling in love with the X-Men, he also wanted to show his children that girls could be heroes, too.

"There are a lot of series going on where there's a male lead," Janowsky said. "For my daughters, I wanted to be able to say, here's a book specifically written with a female lead."

He has had a wild career, including a later foray into filmmaking. Most recently, he filmed a documentary about legendary Tampa high school hoops coach Herman Valdes.

But this time of year, it's Stanley season. Scout Comics just released a graphic novel that collects all the snowman stories so far.

For more on Stanley the Snowman, click here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Is the Next Bee Champion here in the Bay Area? Have Your School Sign up Today.