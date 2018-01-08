Standoff underway with mentally ill man in Tampa, nearby residents asked to stay indoors

TAMPA, Fla. — Residents in the Plantation Subdivision in Tampa are being asked to stay indoors as Hillsborough County deputies deal with an individual who refuses to surrender. However, they say there isn’t a threat to public safety.

HCSO deputies responded to a home near Rosemont Drive and Weeping Willow Place around 12:40 a.m. on Monday where an uncooperative, mentally ill subject refuses to surrender himself for treatment.

All occupants of the home are safe and there is no threat to public safety. However, homeowners in the area asked to stay in their homes.

The roads leading to the scene are currently closed to access.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.