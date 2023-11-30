St. Pete mural legend Bask gets a wild gallery show at University of Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — St. Petersburg mural legend Bask — whose pop-culture-skewering work is whimsically dark and bleakly funny — is being honored with his own gallery show at the University of Tampa.

Titled "BASK: Because Art Should Kill," the show at the Scarfone/Hartley Gallery condenses the thrill of Bask's larger street art and lets it run wild in an otherwise staid museum-like setting.

"Art is so malleable," says Jocelyn Boigenzahn, UT's director of galleries. "His work takes snippets of culture, icons, words, and puts them back together in new and interesting ways that allow guests to come with their own perspective."

Bask's talent has gone worldwide. His work has even been featured in Marvel movies.

The show runs until Dec. 15.

The Scarfone/Hartley Gallery on the UT campus is free and open to the public.