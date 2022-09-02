St. Pete couple reunited with their dog after missing for 2.5 years

TAMPA, Fla. — A St. Pete couple is reunited with their dog after it was missing for more than two years.

Angie River and her partner, Isabella, said they dropped their dog off at a friend's house while they went on vacation. Their dog, Chubby, escaped while they were out of town in February of 2020.

"He ran out of the front door," said Isabella.

The couple said they searched for weeks. They scrolled through social media on missing pet pages and also called local shelters but had no luck.

"We were driving all through Tampa trying to find him. We put a missing thing on his chip. We searched every single humane society there could be and even went to Blue Pearl just in case, but honestly nothing happened," said Isabella.

Earlier this week, Angie and Isabella received a call from the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. The shelter said someone turned in Chubby as a stray. Angie and Isabella were reunited with their dog after two years.

"I do wonder where he went. It's been two years. Apparently, he was having a great old time on the street while we were very distressed at home," said Isabella.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay said this story is a perfect example of why it is important to microchip your pet. The shelter provides microchipping for $30.

"I want to say, thank you so much. You guys were phenomenal, giving us a call. I couldn't have asked for better people to have taken him in and gotten the proper care for him. I really do appreciate it," said Angie.

Chubby was checked out by a veterinarian because he was limping. The shelter said it was likely a sprain because he was out on his own. He has no broken bones and will be okay.

"I would say if you lost a pet, don't give up hope. I guess. It's 2.5 years later and I found mine, yeah. I would say update your information, keep trying, keep looking," said Isabella.

