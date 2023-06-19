Speeders in Sulphur Springs spur neighbors to speak out

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — People in the Sulphur Springs neighborhood are speaking out about safety issues in the neighborhood, including people speeding through the area and putting others at risk.

This week the City of Tampa is making an effort to hear from neighbors as they prepare to make some changes in Sulphur Springs.

Residents say crime and speeding are the two biggest issues in Sulphur Springs.

“They just speed. They fly! They fly and they have no concern for anything or anyone. We have children that are on our street out there often playing," said Jamie Dickerson, who lives in the area.

She explained crime is another issue neighbors in Sulphur Springs deal with on a daily basis.

Neighbors say they'd like to see a higher police presence in the neighborhood, speed bumps to slow drivers down, and speed limit signs.

Dickerson said, “Speed signs, there’s no speed signs on our street, not one.”

This all comes as the city is hosting a public meeting this week to get feedback on two different initiatives.

“The first is a traffic calming project where we are essentially working with the neighborhood to identify traffic safety and traffic calming improvements,” Alex Henry with the City of Tampa said.

The second is the Sulphur Springs Neighborhood Plan. Henry said this will help develop a long-term vision for the neighborhood.

“We're trying to get some feedback on what the neighbors' priorities are for Sulphur Springs. Overall, kind of what they would like to see change what they would like to see the same,” Henry said.

The meeting is Wednesday, June 21, at 5:30 p.m. It takes place at the George Bartholomew Center.