Spectators soak in the sights of the Holiday Lighted Boat Parade in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — With the holidays in full swing, thousands of people gathered together Saturday to watch the annual Holiday Lighted Boat Parade in Tampa.

Nearly 300 boats made their way down the Hillsborough River in downtown Tampa in a seven-and-a-half-mile-long boat route that lasted about two hours. The top three best-decorated boats are announced at the end of the parade.

Families from all over the state traveled to see the event organized by the Tampa Riverwalk, including Alfrieda Wright and her relatives.

They drove from Cocoa, Florida, and arrived four hours early to not only see the parade for the first time but also visit Tampa.

"It's time to see some excitement," said Wright. "This whole year has been kind of rough and tough, so this is something that will make me feel good and brighten up my day and my children's day. This is Christmas. We are supposed to be happy and joyous."