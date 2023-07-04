Sparkman Wharf, Armature Works celebrate America this Fourth of July

TAMPA, Fla. — Under the hot July sun, it's a celebration of America in Tampa.

This is the hottest Fourth of July on record for the city, with feels like temperatures surpassing 100. However, it's not enough to stop crowds from coming out.

Sade Ng brought her family out to Armature Works, if only for a little while.

"Maybe two to three hours max, we're staying for face painting and that's about it," she said.

An enticing draw, the Kids Zone set up at Armature. Ng's niece could get a glitter tattoo, which is on the top of her list, while her son Noah got to play on the bounce house.

"It's really nice just to have a controlled environment where I know they'll be safe and that they will be able to enjoy activities and festivities and not just be at home or in the backyard. I think they really appreciate coming out and really celebrating Independence Day," said Ng.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the river, we ran into one of America's favorite dogs, a French Bulldog named Louie.

"He's super excited. We can't wait to see the fireworks," said dog mom Jen Brown.

The patriotic pup and Brown showed up to Sparkman Wharf, ready to celebrate Star Spangled Sparkman.

"I'm looking forward to relaxing and watching the fireworks and enjoying the day off," said Brown.

Both locations will feature a boat parade, water ski show, and fireworks.