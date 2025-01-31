Sparkle Smash provides girl power for Monster Jam

TAMPA, Fla. — This weekend, Monster Jam brings some of the biggest, baddest monster trucks to Raymond James Stadium. Kayla Blood has driven on the Monster Jam circuit since 2016. She currently drives "Sparkle Smash," a brightly-painted unicorn that's just as fierce as any truck in the series.

One of her biggest joys is seeing the number of young girls getting interested in a sport that used to be just for the boys.

"It’s really cool to see all the first-timers come. You have so many little girls that have never been interested in Monster Jam. And because there’s a sparkling unicorn, they want to see Sparkle Smash," Blood said with a smile. "So they’re gonna come, and it’s really cool just to see their excitement. They’re so excited that a woman is on the track competing."

Feld Motor Sports/Monster Jam Kayla Blood has been part of Monster Jam since her debut in 2016.

Kayla, 34, has quite a competitive resume for someone so young. She still holds the Louisiana state high school record for the 100-meter hurdles. She joined the Louisiana National Guard, where she fell in love with combat sports and had a brief mixed martial career.

She put fighting on the back burner after the birth of her son. A self-described adrenaline junkie, Blood got her fix competing in ATV Motocross.

Despite the many twists and turns on her road to Monster Jam Kayla's attitude stayed consistent.

"Anytime kids ask me 'What is something that-' or parents ask me 'What is something that you would tell the kids?' I always say, 'Give 100% in everything you’re doing because you never know who’s watching.' I never knew that I would be here doing what I’m doing today," she explained. "I always say give 100% in everything that you do. And your next opportunity, what you're meant to do, is going to come along."

It's not all fun and games, though, as Kayla lives her dream of driving monster trucks. She also studies extensively at every track she races.

"I like to come and look at the obstacles for two-wheel skills, so I can plan out what I’m going to do on two wheels," Blood added. "My favorite thing to do on two wheels is 'popper.' That’s where you put your front two tires on the obstacle, you gas it, and you get it to stand vertical. I’m still working on that, but it’s always super fun."

WFTS Monster Jam takes over Raymond James Stadium on Saturday and Sunday.

Kayla is used to performing on the big stage, and she says the rush she gets from competing on that stage never gets old.

"I feel like it re-ignites you every time," Kayla said. "We do a power rush before each one of the events. And all 12 of us trucks are on the floor, in the gas, and just really lighting up the stadium. I think the Tampa Bay fans are really going to like Sparkle Smash- and I think we’re going to have some luck here."

Fans can get up close and personal with drivers and their trucks on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and Sunday at 11:30 a.m. Saturday's main event gets underway at 7 p.m. Doors open at 5:30. Sunday, the action begins at 3 p.m. with doors opening at 1:30. For ticket information, head to www.monsterjam.com.